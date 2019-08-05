NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With summer comes the screeching sound of cicadas.
You may be asking yourself why they show up so often when they are typically not supposed to.
As a matter of fact, there are 15 different "broods" of cicadas in the country. Many of them actually live in Tennessee.
The most common type of cicada we see in the summertime is called the Dog Days Cicada; this brood comes out every year. Tennessee residents likely remember the large swarm in 2011. Those were 13 year cicadas which will be coming back in 2024.
They may be loud and annoying, but they are actually harmless insects.
"When their bodies decompose all the carbon, nitrogen those chemical elements go back into the soil to fertilize the forest," said entomologist Dr. Frank Hale.
Believe it or not, some people even consider cicadas as a delicacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.