NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This time of year across Middle Tennessee our weather pattern can get unsettling. We start off quiet during the day, but as we warm up in the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms start to pop up.
What exactly causes this and why do we see these showers and storms quickly develop through midday only to dissipate overnight?
The culprit...daytime heating.
During the day the sunshine heats up the ground causing warm parcels to rise up into the atmosphere until they reach the lifting condensation level.
This level is when water vapor within those parcels of air condenses back into cloud cover.
These new clouds create these showers and thunderstorms. But the process isn't immediate. In the cloud creation stage (cumulus stage), updrafts cause these clouds to suck in a lot of air. That's the fuel that it needs to continue to grow.
But what goes up must come down. Once the updraft and the downdraft are equal to one another, thunderstorms reach maturity.
Eventually, the downdraft surpasses the updraft, causing the thunderstorm to weaken from the loss of its fuel. This is why thunderstorms weaken during midday.
