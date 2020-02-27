NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Across the country hundreds of rape cases are being cleared, but it doesn’t always mean there’s an arrest or conviction.
When Derrick McKissack was just 12-years-old, a man in his neighborhood hired him to work on empty houses.
“He slowly started taking advantage of everything and started doing sexual acts with me,” McKissack said. “I still remember the first time when it happened, I came home and I got in the shower, and I scrubbed myself as hard as I could, it’s still that shame, fear, guilt, doubt and I just was numb.”
Those feelings kept McKissack from talking about what happened until he was older.
“I always wondered how many more he actually hurt and effected,” McKissack said. “I feel like unfortunately there wasn’t no justice.”
Legal justice can be hard for victims, no matter when they come forward.
“Rape is possibly the hardest case we have to prove,” Davidson County assistant district attorney Tammy Meade said.
In 2018, Metro Police said there were 243 open rape cases in Nashville. That year, there were arrests made in 91 rape cases in Davidson County, but of those almost 50 percent were dismissed or retired.
Meade says even when victims know their attacker there’s often a lack of physical evidence.
“In rape cases many times we don’t have that,” Mead said. “We have the victim’s story, that’s enough, and it should be enough.”
Many times a victim’s testimony is the biggest piece of evidence. Another reason a case could be dismissed is if a victim decides not to go forward with the case or disappears come trial time.
The good news, Meade said technology is improving the likelihood of a conviction.
“In the last several years we’ve got advances in DNA where we can get DNA matches on a lower amount,” Meade said.
Meade says even Ring cameras have helped put attackers at the scene.
“It’s amazing what those things will catch,” Meade said.
For those unable to get criminal justice, like McKissack, it’s about finding justice in other ways, like helping those with similar experiences.
McKissack volunteers and just started a support group “Victim to Victor.”
“Unfortunately it happened, but I know now there was a reason for all of this to take place,” McKissack said. “I’m able to give back and to me that’s the best feeling, it’s like I’m free and that’s like the best feeling, I never thought in my life I would get to that point.”
News4 has made a request for the 2019 numbers, we will update this story when we get them.
