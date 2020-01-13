NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you call 911 you expect to get help quickly, but News4 found that's not always happening.
A couple called 911 from North Nashville Friday after a man said he was robbed and carjacked.
George Inmon posted on the social media site Nextdoor saying, "my wife called 911 immediately and was greeted with a pre recorded...Thanks for calling metro Nashville 911, please hold."
"In case anything ever happens, that would be, yeah, something I would probably worry about," said Nashville student Julia Lubasky.
The HR manager at Nashville's emergency communications center said, it does happen and it's a staffing issue.
Right now, they have 38 of 190 open positions for dispatchers, and he said, even if they were fully staffed, they still wouldn't have enough to handle Nashville's call volume.
The department recently launched a recruiting campaign.
They had five new dispatchers starting Monday and hope to have another 30 start in March, but even then it takes four and a half months before those new dispatchers can start answering your calls for help.
"It's such a growing city. I think that there's so many more people that there's probably going to be more things happening, and the fact that there are not enough people to deal with that is not great," said Lubasky.
Metro employees said, if you call 911, do not hang up. Also, don't call from more than one phone.
That only makes the problem worse.
