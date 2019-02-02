NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- In Punxsutawney, a groundhog may foretell the weather -- but in Nashville, we leave important decisions (like the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl) to Congo the Giraffe.
Congo, resident of the Nashville Zoo, is surprisingly accurate in his predictions. He's picked the winner of "The Big Game" seven of the last eight years.
Congo incorrectly chose the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles for last year's game, but like Tom Brady, he is coming back to Super Bowl LIII looking for redemption and yet another win.
Will Congo pick the all-star quarterback again this year or will he bet on the underdog L.A. Rams? Watch to find out what he decides:
Congo has chosen yet again! 🦒 Our male giraffe has been selecting who he thinks will win the Super Bowl for the past 8 years. Watch to see who he chose this year! 🏈 #SuperBowlLIIIVideo Credit: Becky Hardy pic.twitter.com/RxGFemMLf1— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 31, 2019
