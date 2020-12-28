Federal investigators are piecing together the life of Anthony Warner, 63, to find clues into why he would set off a bomb in Downtown Nashville, next to an AT&T-owned building.
"He was not on our radar," Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch said. "We're all taking pieces of the puzzle, working to determine what the motivation was."
NEWS4 has learned Warner's father, who died in 2011, worked for AT&T.
The FBI said Warner was not on law enforcement's radar before the bombing. TBI records released Monday show Warner's only arrest was for marijuana possession in 1978.
"I would say he was shy, but he was also very personable," said Kim Evans, who told NEWS4 she at one point hired Warner for I.T. work at her business. "Yes, he was paranoid."
"He's not someone I wouldn't guess would be a suicide bomber," she went onto say. In a post on social media, Evans said she was shocked at the news and could only imagine what Warner's family was thinking and feeling.
There were security cameras seen around his home at Warner's home in Antioch with no trespassing signs.
Records show that just one month before the blast, Warner signed the deed to his duplex home on Bakertown Road to former Tennessee, now Los Angeles resident Michelle Swing.
NEWS4 found and attempted to call a phone number listed for Swing but did not get an answer.
Swing's name also shows up in a deed Warner signed in 2019 to another Bakertown Road property, where his mother still lives. Swing had to sign the deed back over soon after.
We went to Warner's mother's home but had no answer. A private property sign was posted on the door.
