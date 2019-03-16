NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's St. Patrick's Day Weekend and thousands of people will be out celebrating all over Middle Tennessee. Before you go, you should plan ahead in case you have a little too much to drink.
There are plenty of options, however, to get home safely. The best thing you can do is not drive if you've consumed ANY alcohol.
AAA Tow to Go
AAA will offer their Tow to Go service for Tennessee residents starting Friday, March 15 and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18. It's a FREE and confidential ride available to AAA members and non-members. The AAA tow truck will even take your car safely home for you or somewhere safe within a 10 mile radius. Kentucky residents are not eligible for the Tow to Go service.
PHONE: 1 (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 1 (855) 286-9246
Rideshare Apps
You're covered if you use rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber. While Lyft and Uber are not providing deals for St. Patrick's Day for Nashville this year, it's always a smart decision to get you from point A to point B especially if you don't want to fight for parking downtown.
NHTSA SaferRide App
The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration also has your back to make sure you get home safely after a night of celebrating. They also know that if you're too drunk, you don't have time to fumble through complicated apps.
SaferRide is an app that contains three large programmable buttons that will allow you to call a taxi, call a friend, or find out where you are. You can program a close friend or family member's phone number into the SaferRide app before you go, and when it's time to go home you can hit the button and call your friend or loved one to come pick you up!
The best part is the app is FREE and easy to use. Don't have it, click the links below to download.
Call a Taxi Cab
In addition to calling an Uber and a Lyft, you can also call one of the many taxi cab services in Nashville, here's a few and their phone numbers. Call them for pricing and more information.
- Yellow Cab Metro Inc. - (615) 256-0101
- Green Cab - (615) 424-6000
- American Taxi - (615) 262-0451
- OnCabs Nashville - (615) 724-9801
- Nashville Checker Cab - (615) 256-7000
- NashVegas Cab - (615) 332-3333
- Music City Taxi - (615) 865-4100
- Magic Taxi LLC - (615) 500-5000
- Volunteer Taxi - (615) 955-7777
- Tenncab LLC - (615) 888-8888
- Brentwood City Taxi Cab - (615) 377-8000
- Franklin City Taxi Cab - (615) 790-0555
- ABC Cab Service - (615) 866-0000
- A1 CITY TAXI CAB Mt. Juliet - (615) 475-6666
Downtown Parking and Public Transportation
Click here for more information about WeGo Transit Bus Route Maps and Schedules.
Click here for Music City Star information
Click here for parking lot pricing and information from Premier Parking
