Cleanup is happening for a staggering amount of debris at a south Nashville park. With this amount of trash left from Sunday's flooding, some in the city are looking for who's responsible.
"It's really been horrifying and very, very sad," said Ginny Welsch of the metro council. "The park has literally been covered in plastic. It's like someone teepee'd the park with black and white plastic bags. I don't know what to say. It's overwhelming."
Pulling debris out of trees alongside Hands On Nashville, Welsch said it's going to take a very long time to handle the trash at Whitsett Park. Through the work, the question is where all the debris came from.
Welsch said everyone's paying attention to what they find to get answers.
"This is unused restaurant supplies is what it looks like," she said. "This company we suspect, they lost everything. Their trucks overturned, maybe their warehouse flooded. It's unfortunate they're close enough to the creek. It just all flushed down. If they can trace back the source of the debris to the offending company, then that company could be liable for cleanup and could take up the brunt of the work to cleanup the creek."
A rep for metro water told News4 when the debris is found in a situation like this, it can be hard to determine exactly where it came from. Welsch said she's hoping for accountability and for lessons to be learned for companies in how to prevent this.
"We are going to get ahead of this," said Welsch. "We're going to try to clean this up and make sure it never happens again."
