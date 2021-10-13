NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at Whites Creek High School are in for a treat when they return from fall break. “We are so excited to see their reaction to their new space,” Lauren Barca, Vice President of Clinical Services for UnitedHealthcare of Tennessee said.
A lot of elbow grease is going into a few transformations at Whites Creek High School. On Wednesday, Team8 Tour volunteers were hard at work redesigning the school’s fitness space, courtyard, and more. It’s all a part of a collaboration between the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and UnitedHealthcare’s “Do Good. Live Well” initiative.
“I am hoping that they will understand that there are people in the community that care about them, that want to invest in their health, which is investing in their future,” Barca explained. The renovation came just in time, especially since the school opened back in the late 70’s.
“Some of the things we have around are back from the 70’s and 80’s… and still around here. So being able to upgrade our actual weight room, upgrade our athletics facility to create a space where students enjoy,” Principal Dr. Brian Mells said.
Students will see the changes firsthand during a big reveal Thursday.
“Once a cobra always a cobra and we want our students to really feel that here at Whites Creek High School,” Dr. Mells stated.
