NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three students at Whites Creek High School took a well-known song and created an inspiring message before graduating.
Graduating seniors Tahil Sage, Jeremiah Billings, and Desmond Nance, were presented with a challenge to create a song sampling "Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The classic song is known for representing the resilience in the African American community.
“I had to let them know what the topic is.. They took all that information and ran with it. They really created a beautiful song. I love the song,“ Whites Creek’s band director Joshua Latham said.
According to Latham, the idea started off as a project highlighting black history, and transformed into an anthem played throughout the school.
Desmond along with Tahil wrote the lyrics about overcoming obstacles as young black men. Jeremiah created the beat.
“When I get a certain task, I am locked in on it until I get done with it,” Jeremiah said.
Since "Lift Every Voice and Sing” is often referred to as the "Black National Anthem,” the students say they are grateful the school gave them a platform to spread positivity.
“This is a school letting kids be empowered. This is a school letting kids have a voice,” Tahil stated.
