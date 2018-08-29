Metro Police say a 17-year-old senior at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property Wednesday.
Officers discovered the weapon after the principal of Whites Creek High School told police officers that a student smelled of marijuana. According to police, that student arrived in the same car as the one who brought the gun to campus.
While searching the vehicle, police found a .380 caliber pistol in the glove box. The gun was reported stolen out of Clarksville.
Police say the teen is being charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful weapon possession and possession of stolen property.
