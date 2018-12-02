COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a man and assaulting two other people at a residence in Putnam County on Friday night.
According to officials with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the shooting at a residence on Bunker Hill Road around 10 p.m.
A 26-year-old man from White County was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. He is now in stable condition.
A 31-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male also received non-life threatening injuries from an assault related to the shooting.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.
However, investigators identified 38-year-old Avert Lee "Kojak" Johnson as the suspect after interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene.
Johnson is described as a bald white man with brown facial hair and multiple tattoos on both arms. He is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds.
Officials said Johnson has a lengthy criminal history in Putnam County, including convictions for assault, drug possession, weapon possession and traffic offenses. He is also affiliated with the white-supremacist prison gang, Aryan Brotherhood.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Officials said Johnson's current whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information about this crime, contact local law enforcement immediately.
