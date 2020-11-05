White House officials are saying 75 percent of the country including Tennessee are in the "Red Zone," for COVID-19 cases.
Tennessee is in the "Red Zone," according to a new report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force on November 1 that was published by the Center for Public Integrity.
In the report, Tennessee was ranked 16 of states based on their rates of new cases per population and was one of 38 states in the "Red Zone."
Tennessee was ranked 14th for Red Zone states for test positivity, which means more than 10% of diagnostic tests are positive.
Tennessee was ranked 5th in deaths, according to the report.
To read the full report, click here.
