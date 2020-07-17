White House Report: Tennessee in 'Red Zone' as COVID cases surge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is one of 18 states in what is being deemed as the "Red Zone," where the surge of COVID-19 cases could cause those states to roll back reopening plan.

CNN is reporting that the White House Coronavirus Task Force prepared a 359-page report that calls for the rolling back of these reopening plans as cases increase throughout the country. CNN states the Center for Public Integrity, which is a nonprofit newsroom, obtained the unpublished report.

The report calls for the following items:

closing of all bars and gyms

wearing a mask in public at all times

practicing social distancing

limiting gatherings to under 10 people

According to CNN, the following 18 states are in the red zone for cases:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that Tennessee is one of the 22 states where "the number of new deaths over the next four weeks will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks."

However, both reports do contradict what President Donald Trump stated this week. He has called for the opening of schools and pushed for cutting funding for those schools that do not reopen.

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall.

While several Tennessee counties have implemented mask mandates, Gov. Bill Lee has not mandated masks statewide.

Governor discusses COVID-19 in Tennessee The governor said he is focusing on getting the state back on its feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full CNN article, click here.

To read the full report from the CDC, click here.