Covid postponed Nashville’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon for the second straight year. But it couldn’t cancel White House runner Christian Reid. His one person Marathon takes place Saturday. News 4’s Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Even though COVID canceled Nashville’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon for the second straight year.

The cancelations won’t stop White House runner Christian Reid from running. He’s trained and ready to run for an event that’s not happened in two years. However, on Saturday, he will participate in a one-person marathon.

“I figured I’ve done the training what’s the difference if there’s a big event or not,” Reid said.

On Saturday, Reid said he’ll run through White House in Robertson and Sumner County, all by himself. He added running by yourself is terrible, the crowd encouragement is important, but he will do it anyway.

He is running alone to raise more than $10,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Last year, he raised $7,500.

While Reid trains all year round, he does not prefer to doing his training outside.

“I’d rather be outside all day long, it’s just so much easier and here inside on the treadmill there’s only so many Netflix shows you can watch,” Reid said.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

