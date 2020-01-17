SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has indicted and arrested a White House man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the TBI, an investigation revealed 27-year-old Ryan Randolph had uploaded multiple files of child porn to an online platform.
Randolph is charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. On Thursday, Randolph was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
