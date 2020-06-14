WHITE HOUSE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person escaped uninjured during a house fire Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Hilltop Road just outside of White House city limits according to News4 partner Smokey Barn News.
About 65% of the home was able to be saved after firefighters with the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Shackle Island Fire Department put out the flames around 4:30 a.m.
The home had active smoke detectors inside and investigators are exploring the theory that the fire began in a trash can near the home.
