WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) – White House Community Volunteer Fire Department is looking for the people responsible for vandalizing their parking lot.
According to the fire department, the incident occurred while they were responding to a CPR call on a structure fire. The vehicle in the video appears to be a Maroon Chevy Suburban.
If you have any information on this incident, or can identify the vehicle, please contact Robertson County Police.
