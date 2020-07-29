NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The country's top coronavirus experts are calling out Tennessee, warning that our state could become the next hotspot for the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci was the second high-ranking doctor to call out Tennessee recently, saying that outbreaks are brewing in the state.
Fauci referred to the positivity rate of cases in Tennessee, which is a figure measuring the overall percentage of people testing positive.
On Monday Tennessee saw its highest seven-day average of new daily cases.
In addition to our state, Dr. Fauci also said outbreaks are brewing in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the nation's top COVID-19 official sounded the same alarm when she met with Governor Bill Lee on Monday.
Birx called for bars to be closed and a statewide mask mandate to be issued - something Gov. Lee has resisted implementing, instead leaving the mask decision up to county officials.
"Anything that's done closest to the people is most effective," Lee said. "And when it's possible, we ought to make decisions locally that affect local citizens."
Gov. Lee said he believes people trust their local elected officials and local businesses more than they do the state.
He added that local mandates are how Tennessee will get "sustainable buy-in from a community."
