NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A March for Justice featuring all involved in the Nashville Healthcare community was underway on Saturday in Nashville.

The event, called "White Coats for Black Lives March for Justice" began around4:45 p.m. at the corner of Union Street and 6th Ave. The March is being held for the healthcare community to show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. 

The goal is to be a section of support within the larger March for Justice Rally, that started Saturday evening at 5 p.m. 

Though not required, those looking to participate in the White Coats March for Justice are encouraged to wear something that symbolizes their connection with the medical community, such as scrubs, white coats, badges, stethoscopes, etc. 

All participants are also asked to adhere to COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

