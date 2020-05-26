SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - A mom has been indicted on charges of first degree murder and aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection with the death of her 42-year-old son.
District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway said Betty Ann Stafford, 72, had been charged in the February 2019 death.
Mark Stafford, who had Downs Syndrome, was reported dead by his mother on Feb. 15, 2019. Dunaway said in a news release he was reported dead several hours after he had died.
An autopsy found that Mark Stafford's death was caused by severe malnutrition and sepsis associated with severe sores on his body. He weighed 54 pounds at the time of his death.
The White County Grand Jury found probably cause and indicted Betty Stafford on Thursday. She was arrested on Friday by Sparta Police and booked into the White County Jail. She is awaiting arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing. Dunaway said Betty Stafford may have acted as the caretaker of other elder and vulnerable adults The public is asked to contact Dunaway's office or Sparta Police if you are aware of other potential victims of neglect or abuse.
Tennessee state law requires reporting of suspected abuse of a vulnerable or elderly adult. Call 1-888-APS-TENN (277-8366) to make a report.
