We all know politics today can get heated. It can get contentious. One story might bring a little hope it doesn't always have to be that way.
Something's happened in White Bluff you just don't see very often.
"I mean, the odds have to be in the millions," said Eric Mason. "This may never happen again for another 100 years."
"We're gonna make history, I guess," laughed Bryan Hill.
What are they talking about?
Mason and Hill just ran for White Bluff council. White Bluff voted. When the tallies were done, Mason had 893 votes. Hill had 893 votes.
"I know," smiled Mason. "893 to 893 was just unbelievable."
"I was amazed, I tell ya," said Hill.
So, what do you do with an exact tie vote? Mason and Hill talked about the options and agreed; coin toss.
"Nobody has an advantage," said Mason. "It's 50/50. There it is."
The two could have started back, campaigning again for a special election. Instead, they felt that would just cost White Bluff money and would make people get out during COVID.
"I have respect for him," said Mason. "He has it for me."
"We didn't want it to be like everything else is in politics, a battle," said Hill. "We'd rather bring the community together."
The time arrived for the coin toss at the Bibb White Bluff Civic Center.
"I'm pretty comfortable whichever way this goes," said Mason.
The coin was flipped. Heads. Hill won. A hand shake ended an election you just don't see very often.
"If people could come together and say, 'let's settle down and handle this as adults,' I think the world would be a better place," said Hill.
