There is a good chance your lost luggage ended up at the unclaimed baggage center two hours from Nashville, and it's a place where bargain hunters are getting deals on someone's missing stuff.
The Unclaimed Baggage Center is located in Scottsboro, Alabama.
Brenda Cantrell wrote a paper about UBC in college and 21 years later, she's still there, this time as "brand ambassador". She can thank Oprah for that title.
Oprah's production company called and wanted to send down her personal shopping. The team came down and did a segment in the parking lot. That opened the media flood gates; there was a television station at UBC filming just about every week.
Tracy Kornet decided it was News4's turn to check out the phenomenon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.