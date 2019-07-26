NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Friday marks the one year anniversary of the day a Metro Police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Jo Johnston Avenue.
The case against Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke, charged with murder in the death of Hambrick has been a high-profile one in the last year, with the Fraternal Order of Police vehemently denouncing the charges against Delke, as well as Nashville voters voting in favor of the creation of a Community Oversight Board to investigate future incidents such as this. Conversely, Hambrick's family and supporting organizations like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP say that Delke did not have to kill Hambrick.
A Candlelight vigil is planned for Hambrick at Watkins Park on Friday night to mark the one-year anniversary.
A previous vigil was held nearby at the intersection two days after the shooting.
"Don't let this die down because if we let it die down one of us is going to be next," Daniel's friend Jasmine Davis told the crowd at the vigil.
Hambrick's mother also addressed the crowd that day.
"I got to fight for him because they shot him like he was a dog," Hambrick's mother said.
Hours later, a group of more than 50 protesters blocked the intersection and had a standoff with Metro Police. Many of the protesters had attended the vigil for Hambrick.
In the days and weeks that followed, calls for oversight and an investigation into the shooting death of Hambrick grew louder. The Tennessee NAACP and coalition partners across the state demanded a fair and unbiased investigation.
"Nashville and other cities can no longer ignore the fact that 'police policing themselves' is problematic. Now there have been two Metropolitan Nashville 'high profile' officer-involved shooting in less than 18 months, both relating to black men during traffic stops," the NAACP said in an earlier statement.
Black Lives Matter gathered to protest two weeks after the shooting took place, with over 100 people gathering with signs at Watkins Park in North Nashville. Half of the group eventually marched toward downtown before ending at the spot where Hambrick was shot.
In addition to Black Lives Matter, organization Community Oversight Now was very vocal in the last year in their fight for oversight into Metro Police and believed someone else should be investigating the case, particularly after a February 2017 incident in which a Metro Officer reportedly shot and killed Jocques Clemmons. They handed over a petition with 8,000 signatures to the Metro Clerk to call for a referendum to vote on a community oversight board that eventually was formed.
It was learned in August that the referendum would be on the November ballot. The Fraternal Order of Police shortly after filed a complaint against the creation of a 'civilian oversight board,' asking for a review of the petition signatures that would have led to the formation of the board. A judge subsequently dismissed their lawsuit.
The voters largely supported the creation of the Community Oversight Board, which prompted support from Mayor David Briley.
“The people of Nashville have spoken. As I’ve said all along, I will support this amendment, and I will start by meeting with involved parties as early as next week," said Briley in a prepared statement.
The FOP remained critical of the vote saying that it would 'only create a divide between law enforcement and the public,' but said they would support the voter's decision.
The Community Oversight Board is comprised of 11 members; seven appointed by community organizers and the other four by city council with a cost of $1.5 million.
With the creation of the Oversight Board and the investigation, the Daniel Hambrick case brought about increased political tension with those in power in Metro government. In August 2018 before the Oversight Board was formed, then acting-Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner called on Police Chief Steve Anderson to step down in light of the investigation. Nashville Mayor David Briley subsequently met with Chief Anderson and community leaders to discuss a comprehensive review of the police department's policing strategies.
"No mother should ever have to bury her 25-year-old child, and our police should only be required to make a snap decision to discharge their weapons when absolutely necessary,” Briley said.
“The mayor has asked that the Metro Nashville Police Department undergo a comprehensive review of its policing strategies, and I have committed to that process with an open mind. We started that process some months ago working with NYU and its Policing Project, which has been beneficial for both entities,” said Anderson in a news release.
Since that time, the tension shifted toward District Attorney Glenn Funk whom the Fraternal Order of Police believe to be trying to paint Officer Delke in a negative light. Metro Police and the FOP to this day maintain that Officer Delke was acting in self-defense and was justified in his shooting of Hambrick.
DA Funk released the only known surveillance video of the incident from cameras on Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School showing Delke, with gun drawn, chasing Hambrick around the corner, Hambrick turning back to look at Delke, and then Delke shooting Hambrick in the back. The FOP has disputed the video and notes in several frames that it appeared Hambrick tried to charge at Delke and may have had something resembling a gun in his hand. The quality of the video, however, has made it hard to determine what actually happened.
Officer Andrew Delke did not have body cam or dash cam footage in the incident. We learned later in court proceedings that the only available raw surveillance footage of the incident was later accidentally erased by Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. The city had allocated millions for the purchase of body cameras for every officer a year before the incident, but it was learned Metro Police had not completed the purchase of them.
"If there would have been cameras, we would have at least been able to see what happened," said Davie Tucker Jr., Pastor at Beech Creek Baptist Church in July 2018. "That was the whole point of it. The Metro Council issued a resolution calling for the quick equipping of the officers with [body cameras]."
Hambrick's family along with the NAACP demanded Delke be fired immediately and charged with first degree murder.
“I can’t pass judgment on that it is OK or it’s not OK until I see everything that we’re able to gather,” said Police Chief Anderson at the time.
The NAACP said that Anderson’s leadership is “past tense.”
“I don’t think he understands the needs of the community,” said Daniel Battle Griffin Jr., the administrative manager of the NAACP.
One of the reasons Anderson faced criticism is the lack of body cameras.
“The technology is going to save some lives,” said Griffin. “I don’t think there’s any bigger priority than that.”
On September 27, Officer Andrew Delke was charged in the case for the first time with criminal homicide and was arrested. Hambrick's family said the arrest was just one step in a long battle.
“I take it one day at a time,” said Vicki Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick's mother. ‘It’s by the grace of God and my pastor and Daniel and my family will get me through it. If it weren’t for God, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”
Hambrick's family took issue in Delke's bond being set at $25,000 and groups like the NAACP believed the bond was too low.
Emotional testimony was delivered over two days in January in a preliminary hearing into whether or not Delke's case would move to a grand jury. Testimony included audio from Delke's interview with the TBI as well as radio transmission between Delke, other officers, and dispatch that had never been heard before. Prosecutors claimed inconsistencies in Delke's story.
It was a statement made in the closing argument of District Attorney Glen Funk comparing Delke's defense that he followed his police training to defense used by Nazis that created a firestorm from both defense attorney David Raybin who said Funk 'declared war on our police' and leaving Metro Police demanding an apology. DA Funk later walked back on his words, with his office releasing a statement saying that "General Funk’s comments during the preliminary hearing were that individuals are accountable for their actions and cannot assign blame to their superiors or the department as a whole."
When it came time for a decision, Judge Melissa Blackburn decided to send the case to a grand jury.
"Mr. Hambrick began running. While this was suspicious and such behavior may have justified Delke in interviewing him, the mere act of fleeing is simply not a crime in the absence of other facts. It certainly did not justify the use of lethal force," said Blackburn in the court order.
On January 18, a Davidson County grand jury indicted Delke in connection with the shooting death of Hambrick.
Raybin released a statement about the indictment.
"I understand that the District Attorney has obtained an indictment from the Grand Jury. Officer Andrew Delke will continue to defend himself on the basis that he acted in accordance with his training and Tennessee law in response to an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun. Officer Delke appreciates the outpouring of support he has received from members of the community who understand the difficult and often life-threatening situations faced by our police officers every day.
"While no citizen looks forward to a trial on allegations such as this, Officer Delke and his defense team will trust in the jury system. We will enter a plea of not guilty to this charge."
Raybin also added that Delke was on bond from before, and would not be re-arrested.
The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding the indictment:
“Today’s politically-motivated charges against Officer Delke are no surprise given District Attorney Funk’s failure to allow this case to be viewed through a lens of transparency where all the facts can presented. Officer Delke lawfully defended his life after a convicted felon pointed a loaded, military grade semi-automatic weapon at him and refused commands to drop the gun. That’s not a crime; it’s what Officer Delke and every other police officer in America is trained to do to protect their life and others. As this process moves forward, we intend to ensure that Officer Delke gets the rigorous defense he deserves. We’re confident that, in the end, he will be cleared of these charges.”
Delke pleased not guilty on February 13, with his attorney Raybin entering his plea on his behalf. In a motion hearing six days later, attorneys went back and forth over what should and shouldn't be a matter of public record.
Delke only spoke once during the proceedings to confirm that he does want Raybin as his attorney and that he doesn't see a conflict of interest, even though Raybin also represents the Fraternal Order of Police.
Raybin didn't want the discovery in this case filed through the court clerk's office because then it all becomes public record. He argued that having all of that information out in the public could potentially hurt the case or influence the jury pool.
DA Funk said that discovery is almost always public record in criminal court. He said Delke and his attorney asked for an exception to the rule.
"What Mr. Raybin is asking is for his client in this case to be allowed to ask for all of the discovery to be under seal, and it's not clear why other than he just doesn't like the local rule of the court and doesn't want the local rules to apply to his client in this case," Funk said.
"I'm not asking for an exception to the local rule. There is no local rule here that allows the government to do what they want. I'm not asking for an exception," Raybin said.
A week later, Judge Monty Watkins made the decision to seal all evidence in the case against Delke.
"The judge is sealing all future filings, as well as discovery," said the District Attorney's office in an email to News4.
In March, the family of Hambrick filed a $30 million lawsuit against Metro government and Officer Delke.
"We're asking for $30 million at a million," said the family's attorney Joy Kimbrough. "One thing we know we will never get back is Daniel Hambrick, so we hope this can somehow, some way, attempt to compensate the Hambricks. We hope this doesn't happen again."
Community activist Clemmie Greenlee said she and the Hambrick family aren't trying to make this a racial issue.
"We want to tell them -- the police departments everywhere, not just Metro, all over the state -- you guys have to quit with this, 'I fear for my life.' We fear for ours when you pull up," Greenlee said.
In a statement, Metro Police said in part they look "forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit and correcting the plethora of misinformation it contains." The FOP has also launched a digital campaign to support Delke, and a website truthaboutdelke.com.
“Officer Delke confronted a convicted felon who was carrying a loaded semiautomatic weapon,” said James Smallwood, President of the Nashville FOP in a news release. “In similar situations, police officers around the country have been shot by suspects as they were running away. This video shows precisely the danger that Officer Delke faced."
Subsequent News4 Investigations uncovered issues with staffing within Metro Police since the incident, brought on by cost-of-living increases being cut in August leading to a large number of officers leaving the department. The incidents involving the death of Hambrick and earlier the case involving Clemmons had a direct relationship on decreased traffic stops on behalf of Metro Police, costing the city $50,000 a month and in one area leading to an 87% drop in traffic stops from 2017 to 2018.
Hambrick's family has previously said that 'nobody wins' in the case against Officer Andrew Delke, because it won't bring Daniel back. Even a year after the incident, arguments from both sides about what really happened show there is still a long road ahead in the case.
