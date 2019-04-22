Where we are one year after the Antioch Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been one year since a man armed with an AR-15 style weapon entered an Antioch Waffle House and killed four people.
The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was found a day later after leading several agencies on a manhunt. It was a moment that made a lasting impact on our area.
Right now, Reinking is sitting in jail awaiting his trial. The courts say he is competent but legal experts expect him to plead insanity. One thing we know from police is they say when Reinking walked into the Waffle House an opened fire, he should have never had that gun in the first place.
Police say accused gunman Travis Reinking shot two people outside the restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike before going inside and shooting several more people just after 3 a.m. on April 22.
Police say Travis Reinking fled the scene and briefly stopped at his apartment. Officers searched the surrounding area for over 24 hours.
Police say the suspect used this AR-15 assault rifle to kill four people and injure four others during the mass shooting.
All of the four victims who were killed were under the age of 30.
Taurean Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, was shot inside the restaurant. He was a Waffle House employee.
Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, was shot inside the restaurant. He was a musician.
DeEbony Groves, 21, of Gallatin, was shot inside the restaurant. She was a student at Belmont University.
Joe Perez, 20, of Nashville, was shot while standing outside of the restaurant.
James Shaw Jr. was injured during the shooting but heroically stopped the gunman.
Authorities shared several photos of the suspect as the search continued, including this mugshot that was taken after Travis Reinking was arrested near the White House.
Police say Travis Reinking stole a BMW from a dealership in Brentwood several days before the shooting.
The Metro Nashville Police Department shares updates with the media as the search continues.
Police released this photo of the laptop case belonging to Travis Reinking that was found off I-24.
Travis Reinking was arrested in the woods in Antioch on April 23.
The Metro Nashville Police Department shared these photos of Travis Reinking after he was taken into custody.
The Metro Nashville Police Department shared these photos of Travis Reinking after he was taken into custody.
Authorities stand at the scene on Sprucedale Drive close to where Travis Reinking was arrested.
Travis Reinking arrives at the South Precinct on Harding Place after his arrest.
Authorities hold a news conference after announcing the arrest of Travis Reinking.
James Shaw Jr. is honored by the Tennessee Legislature for his heroism on April 24.
Lawmakers give James Shaw Jr. a standing ovation after the resolution written in his honor is read on the House floor on April 24.
The crime scene tape was removed the morning of April 25. A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the restaurant.
The restaurant reopened the morning of April 25. For the next month, 100 percent of sales will go to the victims' families.
The mother of one of the victims prays with Waffle House employees after the store reopened on April 25.
When police found Reinking, he was wearing a backpack with two guns and ammo inside. We now know in 2017 that officials confiscated four weapons from Reinking because he showed up at the White House and jumped a barrier hoping to talk to the President.
Officials gave Reinking's guns to his father, who promised to keep them safe. Officials say Jeffrey Reinking admitted to giving the guns back to his son, one of them was reportedly used in the Waffle House shooting. Jeffrey Reinking was charged last month.
As for the Waffle House shooting hero, James Shaw Jr., he was one of the patrons eating in the Waffle House when Reinking walked in. Shaw managed to wrestle the gun away from Reinking which no doubt saved several lives. Shaw has been honored locally and nationally over the past year on several occasions.
For Shaw, the emotions one year after the shooting are still raw.
"I wish their families peace. I pray for their families and I just don't want to see this happen again," said Shaw.
Shaw revisited the Waffle House in October, six months after the shooting. News4 was there with Shaw, the first time he was back at the restaurant since the tragedy. He placed flowers and balloons at each cross for the victims.
Shaw was honored at Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday during Easter services. State Representative John Ray Clemmons submitted pictures to News4, thanking the pastor for honoring Shaw and for a beautiful service.
The four people who were tragically killed in the shooting were all under the age of 30. DeEbony Groves was a senior at Belmont University, majoring in social work. Akilah DaSilva was making a name for himself as a local musician. Joe Perez had just moved to Nashville from Texas. Taurean Sanderlin was a cook at the Waffle House.
There will be a vigil Monday night to honor them at the Southeast Community Center on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to wear light blue.
