special report
Waffle House Shooting Case

Where we are one year after the Antioch Waffle House shooting

"I wish their families peace. I pray for their families and I just don't want to see this happen again."

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been one year since a man armed with an AR-15 style weapon entered an Antioch Waffle House and killed four people.

The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was found a day later after leading several agencies on a manhunt. It was a moment that made a lasting impact on our area.

Right now, Reinking is sitting in jail awaiting his trial. The courts say he is competent but legal experts expect him to plead insanity. One thing we know from police is they say when Reinking walked into the Waffle House an opened fire, he should have never had that gun in the first place.

When police found Reinking, he was wearing a backpack with two guns and ammo inside. We now know in 2017 that officials confiscated four weapons from Reinking because he showed up at the White House and jumped a barrier hoping to talk to the President.

Jeffrey Reinking

Officials gave Reinking's guns to his father, who promised to keep them safe. Officials say Jeffrey Reinking admitted to giving the guns back to his son, one of them was reportedly used in the Waffle House shooting. Jeffrey Reinking was charged last month.

As for the Waffle House shooting hero, James Shaw Jr., he was one of the patrons eating in the Waffle House when Reinking walked in. Shaw managed to wrestle the gun away from Reinking which no doubt saved several lives. Shaw has been honored locally and nationally over the past year on several occasions.

For Shaw, the emotions one year after the shooting are still raw.

"I wish their families peace. I pray for their families and I just don't want to see this happen again," said Shaw.

Shaw revisited the Waffle House in October, six months after the shooting. News4 was there with Shaw, the first time he was back at the restaurant since the tragedy. He placed flowers and balloons at each cross for the victims.

Shaw was honored at Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday during Easter services. State Representative John Ray Clemmons submitted pictures to News4, thanking the pastor for honoring Shaw and for a beautiful service.

The four people who were tragically killed in the shooting were all under the age of 30. DeEbony Groves was a senior at Belmont University, majoring in social work. Akilah DaSilva was making a name for himself as a local musician. Joe Perez had just moved to Nashville from Texas. Taurean Sanderlin was a cook at the Waffle House.

There will be a vigil Monday night to honor them at the Southeast Community Center on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to wear light blue.

