(WSMV) - Early voting is almost underway for the November 6 election and there will be several locations across middle Tennessee open from Wednesday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Nov. 1. In addition, some of the locations will even be open evenings and two Saturdays.

Belle Meade City Hall:  4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Bellevue Library:  720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221

Bordeaux Library:  4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center: 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Edmondson Pike Library:  5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Delmas Long Community Center:  200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076

Howard Office Building, Sonny West Auditorium: 700 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37210

Madison Station Fifty Forward: 301 Madison Street, Madison, TN 37115

Southeast Library:  5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN 37013

If you have questions heading into election day, contact the Davidson County Election Commission at (615) 862-8800 or email vote.questions@nashville.gov.

