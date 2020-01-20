Brick's Cafe and Bistro

An assorted sampling of food from Brick's Café and Bistro.

 Quinn Ballard / Nashville Originals

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's Nashville Restaurant Week and there are lots of great food deals from local restaurants starting Monday and running through Sunday, January 26.

The event is put together by Nashville Originals, an association of restaurants that highlight local, independent restaurants and encourages visitors and residents to explore all that Nashville has to offer when it comes to food.

Participating restaurants include Bavarian Bierhaus, Brick's Café and Bistro, Cabana, Chago's Cantina, Deacon's New South, Fenwick's 300, Germantown Café, Green Hills Grille, McCabe Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Noshville, Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant, Scout's Pub, Smokin Thighs, and The Yellow Porch.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of specials from each restaurant

Many area hot chicken restaurants are also offering deals this week if you mention it's Hot Chicken Week, in which you can receive a meal for $5.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

