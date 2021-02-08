NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 case numbers have taken an optimistic dip in Tennessee, but, according to an infectious disease specialist, it's too soon to credit the vaccine.
"It is definitely nice to talk about this in a guardedly optimistic way," VUMC Dr. William Schaffner said. "Things seem to be on a reasonable track."
The infectious disease doctor said down trending numbers are likely a result of the end of the winter surge. "That’s probably as a consequence of going down after the Christmas and New Year’s surge," he explained.
As of February 8, 1,156,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Tennessee, and 805,720 doses have been administered. Case count at the beginning of the month was down more than 60% compared to January numbers.
"This is a very good sign," Schaffner said. "I don’t know whether we can maintain it, so I have two cautions."
Schaffner cautioned about a possible super bowl party surge, that it's up to providers to keep vaccine momentum going, and up to the general population to get it themselves.
"We’ll have to make more efforts to get into our minority communities. The African American communities, people of all ethnicities; they have a traditional aversion to coming in and getting vaccinated, and there are barriers," Schaffner explained. "Hang in there and when it’s your turn, roll up your sleeve and get the vaccine."
