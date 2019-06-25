Are you buying your own fireworks to shoot on July 4?
Here’s a list of regulations around Middle Tennessee.
DAVIDSON
It is illegal for residents to use fireworks within Davidson County. The only exception to the rule is public displays that have received the proper permits.
CHEATHAM
Ashland City – The use of fireworks is limited to June 20 through July 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
DICKSON
Burns – The use of fireworks is limited to 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. It is illegal to set off fireworks within 300 feet of a church, hospital, asylum, public school or any place that sells fireworks.
Dickson – Fireworks can only be set off June 20-July 5 and Dec. 21-Jan. 5 from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. The only exception for those times is New Year’s Eve when fireworks are allowed until 1 a.m.
MAURY
Columbia – Fireworks can only be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 3, 4, and 5th. Anytime outside these dates and times requires a permit, and failure to comply will result in a citation.
Mount Pleasant – The time of day to discharge fireworks is restricted from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the same dates it is permissible to sell fireworks within the city limits. July 3 fireworks may be used and discharged until 1 a.m. on July 4, on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 may be used and discharged until 1 a.m. on Dec. 25, and on Dec. 31, fireworks may be used and discharged until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Spring Hill – Fireworks may be discharged on July 4 from noon-11 p.m.
MONTGOMERY
Clarksville – Fireworks may be used July 1-5 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
RUTHERFORD
La Vergne – Fireworks can be set off June 21-July 7 and Dec. 19-Jan. 3 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. On July 4 and Dec. 31, fireworks can be shot until 1 a.m.
Murfreesboro – Fireworks may only be used within the city on July 3, July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. 11 p.m. Fireworks can be used until 1 a.m. on the night of Dec. 31.
Smyrna – Fireworks may only be used within the town limits July 3-July 5 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. On July 4 and Dec. 31, fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
ROBERTSON
Greenbrier – Fireworks can be used from June 20 to July 5 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 2
Ridgetop – Fireworks may be used between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 5 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 2. On July 4 and Dec. 31, fireworks can be discharged until 12:30 a.m.
Springfield – Fireworks cannot be set off within the city limits.
SUMNER
Gallatin – Fireworks are permissible until 10 p.m. on July 1-3 and 11 p.m. until July 4. People wishing to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve can set off fireworks from 10 a.m.- 1 a.m.
Hendersonville – Fireworks cannot be discharged within the city limits.
Portland – Fireworks can be discharged through June 20 through July 5. No fireworks can be discharged after 11 p.m.
Westmoreland – Fireworks are permissible two weeks before and after July 4. Fireworks can be used until 10 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 p.m. weekends and 1 a.m. on July 4.
WILLIAMSON
Brentwood – Personal fireworks are not allowed in the city limits.
Fairview – Fireworks may be discharged July 3, July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m.-11 p.m.
Franklin – Personal fireworks are not allowed in the city limits.
Spring Hill – Fireworks may be discharged on July 4 from noon-11 p.m.
WILSON
Lebanon – Can be sold or used June 20-July 5 and Dec. 10-Jan. 2 between 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Mount Juliet – Can be sold or used June 20-July 5 and Dec. 10-Jan. 2 between 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fireworks cannot be sold or given to any person under the age of 18. It is permissible for juveniles to use fireworks only if a parent is supervising the activity.
