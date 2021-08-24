When will we start cooling down in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - August is typically known for being one of the hottest months of the year in Middle Tennessee but as we wrap the month up, many are anxiously awaiting cooler weather.
Based on recent years, we may see some cooler days in September.
Now, the chances of going from Summer to full-blown Fall in September is very unlikely but signs of cooler weather are likely.
I've compiled a list of our first 70-degree days in September for the last few years.
Four out of the five previous years we've seen 70's in September.
The only exception was in 2019 when we didn't see any 70's in September - we had to wait until October 8th that year.
In 2017, we hit 70s on the first day of September.
However, in 2016, we had to wait until the end of the month to see our first 70-degree day.
In summary, there's no exact date or guarantee we will see 70s in September but based on recent years, we'll see at least one day in the 70s.
