NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Across the country, wheels are turning on trucks bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to Tennessee. When will those doses make their way into Nashville?

We spoke to the head of Nashville's Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Alex Jahangir about whether or not the hospitals are ready. He says they are, but now it's all about making sure as many people as possible will take it.

"I’m not in the day to day planning for each hospital system, but I speak to those who are and they say they are ready. Equally as important is our neighbors, residents, and society takes this vaccine," Jahangir said.

Healthcare workers are the first ones who will get the vaccine.