NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The short answer, there is no date…yet. But the next couple of days could help Mayor John Cooper and the Metro COVID-19 Task Force decide.
“We have been doing well but I think the cases can go up and down over the next few days. But right now, the trends do look promising too. Hopefully move into phase two as early as next week,” says Dr. Alex Jahangir, the leader of the task force.
He reminds the life cycle of the virus is 14 days, which is why they are waiting 14 days between phases. Memorial Day (May 25) would be exactly two weeks after phase one started. Still, it doesn’t mean the Mayor will give the green light for that day even though Monday was the first day they were in the green on every key metric they consider for the "roadmap for reopening."
Jahangir says the task force looks at every increase and decrease in the full context of the situation.
“Is that increase in cases because we had an isolated outbreak and cluster we can quickly recognize and isolate from the rest of the community and keep from spreading? Is it because there was a lab backup that all the results just started to show up now but it happened several days ago?” He goes on to say, “It really is hard to say one metric in isolation is going to do it for us. Also remember hospital capacity is important. Our public health capacity is important. How much we’re testing is important—so it’s not just one metric, it’s not just one number.”
One business owner hoping the metrics stay stable is Kevin Hagewood. He is the owner of East Nashville Beard and Barber. Hagewood says it will be unbearable if he can’t open next week.
“Not only just for me but my employees as well," Hagewood said. "I’ve had some issues with unemployment and rents still due, cable is still due, my house note is still due and it’s been what two and a half months now and so something has to give in order to survive.”
With safety in mind, Hagewood is planning to open back up in Phase Two as an open air barbershop bringing everything outside into the parking lot. “It’s a lot to pull everything out of this shop and then put everything back in, and get generators, and get cords, get lights and all but it’s something I’m willing to do. I really care for my clients; I care for this profession I’m in.”
Hagewood is also spending several hundred dollars on new capes so every customer has their own, increasing his laundry service for those and towels, buying masks and gloves, and renting a generator. “Never in my life did I imagine that I’d have to wear a mask for eight to 10 hours," he said. "It’s tough because you talk to the client. Especially if they’re wearing a mask too.”
Since closing shop, Hagewood has spent his time making his own beard oil and beard balm for the shop. He hopes stocking up on that inventory will bring in revenue once they open. He also says it has been frustrating seeing other shops allowed to open within several miles but hasn’t let it weigh on him too much. However, “it has struck some fear in me that maybe some of my clients that have waited for so long, they may go somewhere else to get that initial haircut and then they may go there again. So there’s always a chance of losing some good people because I haven’t even seen them in two months.”
