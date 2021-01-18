NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more of the COVID-19 vaccine gets into people’s arms, it has people wondering what could life look like after more people receive it and will things truly go back to normal.
Health officials said Tennessee receives around 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each week.
“At the moment we’re trying to get everybody vaccinated,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Schaffner said the state is currently still at the start of the rollout. As of Friday, there had been 244,567 people to receive one dose of the vaccination and 42,851 to receive both doses.
“In the short-term, life will be largely the same because we will be asking everybody to wear their masks,” said Schaffner. “As more get vaccinated, then the virus transmission will be reduced and we can get back to something more normal.
“I think more people will be venturing out and traveling once they get vaccinated and they feel more secure that others around them have been vaccinated.”
And maybe even hugging your family.
“Some people will feel comfortable visiting grandparents, for example, because they’ve been vaccinated and the grandparents have been vaccinated,” said Schaffner.
Just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean it’s the end of a person having to wear a mask.
“If you go out of doors, other people don’t know that you’re vaccinated. You want to show that you’re contributing to public health, you’re with the program,” said Schaffner.
It is not known at this time how often we will have to be vaccinated.
“The goal is protection for as long as possible. It is pragmatic. We make the best possible vaccine and then determine for how long it provides protection,” said Schaffner. “Of course, the behavior of the virus also is a determining factor. If it mutates substantially, that would require changing the vaccine and more frequent re-vaccination (as with the flu vaccine).”
