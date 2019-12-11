NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We all know trips to the emergency room involve a lot of waiting and can be pricey.
Doctors at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital say they've seen lots of parents bring their sick children into the hospital. However, doctors say lots of flu cases can be resolved with a call to a pediatrician, rather than a trip to the emergency room.
There are certain signs to watch out for when determining if you should call a pediatrician or if you need to get your child more serious medical attention.
If your child has difficulty breathing or is in distress, dehydrated, or has a severe headache or spinal neck pain, these are signs more serious medical attention may be needed. Another thing to watch out for is a high fever causing change in behavior.
"A lot of theses visits could be avoided," Dr. Elizabeth Keiner of Vanderbilt Children's Hospital said. "Our emergency department waits very long this time of year. Sitting in the waiting room and coming into rooms does expose you to other viruses and illnesses you might not have been exposed to had you contacted your pediatrician first."
Doctors also say this year's flu season came early. As always, doctors say you can avoid getting yourself and others sick by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you are sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.