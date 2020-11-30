NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alan LeQuire only brings out his saw for the feisty.
“Definitely they were all fighters.”
And mostly all female. This year he created the Women’s Suffrage Statue, and years ago Athena inside the Parthenon, as well as Musica along the way.
He’s at it again with more monumental women from all parts of Tennessee. It’s all classically trained perfection, Anne Dudley to Sue White and Frankie Pierce.
“These are all real woman, all difference makers.”
It’s his search for life in a person that’s gone,
Telling that history is his daily devotion.
