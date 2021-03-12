NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The White House says Americans could be seeing stimulus money hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend, after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

That estimate applies to those who provided direct deposit information to the IRS when filing their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

This afternoon, I’m signing the American Rescue Plan – a historic bill that will turn the page on this pandemic and jumpstart our economy. Tune in. https://t.co/hJiZRDFyAC — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2021

A Treasury Department official also confirmed to NBC News that Americans who already shared that information will be issued the first batch of $1,400 checks, but others will have to wait for the checks to be mailed out.

This money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 the president signed into law on Thursday.

In total, Congress has spent around 5.5 trillion to fight and provide relief during the pandemic.

People earning $75k or less are eligible for the $1,400 checks, married couples that file jointly and make less than $150k will receive $2,800 and people will get an extra $1,400 per dependent claimed on their taxes.

In addition to the relief checks, billions of dollars will also go to school reopenings and vaccination efforts across the country.