The official start of spring is still a few weeks away, but the start off Meteorological spring is today! But what's the difference between them? Here's First Alert Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro with the explanation.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – While the official start of spring is still a few weeks away, Meteorological spring started Tuesday. So, what’s the difference between the two?

Meteorological spring is focused on the annual temperature change over three months from March through May. Temperatures start in the upper 50s before heading into the lower to mid-80s by late May. Looking at temperatures from three months helps with data collection.

Astronomical spring is all about the earth’s position relative to the sun. As we move around the sun, the tilt is what gives us our seasons. During the vernal equinox, which is not until March 20, we will have equal amounts of light and day.

 

