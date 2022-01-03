Whataburger officially coming to Music City

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Whataburger will open its first of eight locations in Nashville on Wednesday.

The company said the Hermitage restaurant, located at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd., will open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5. In addition, there will be a celebration of events in the coming months.

"We're excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville," Whataburger Director of Operations Jon Barideaux said on the company website. "We're looking forward to growing here and being part of the community."

Whataburger is hoping to open eight locations in Davidson County. 

Whataburger has announced sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds.

The Whataburger in Hermitage will employ more than 175 Family Members, what the company calls its employees. The company is looking to more than 1,300 talented Family Members by the end of the year. 

eight Whataburgers targeted for opening in the Nashville area this year 

 

