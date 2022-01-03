NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Whataburger will open its first of eight locations in Nashville on Wednesday.

The company said the Hermitage restaurant, located at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd., will open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5. In addition, there will be a celebration of events in the coming months.

"We're excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville," Whataburger Director of Operations Jon Barideaux said on the company website. "We're looking forward to growing here and being part of the community."

Whataburger is hoping to open eight locations in Davidson County.

8 Whataburgers targeted for opening in the Nashville area this year 5055 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, 37076 – Jan. 5

1123 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, 37066 – early 2022

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2022

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090 – mid 2022

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087 – fall 2022

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115 – fall 2022

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167 – fall 2022

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 – fall 2022

Whataburger has announced sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds.

Pull Quote "As a great brand with big growth plans in both Nashville and Memphis, Whataburger is a natural sponsor for the Tennessee Titans. We look forward to seeing their presence in the state grow over the next few years and hope we see a few Titans fans at their first store opening on Jan. 5." Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly.

The Whataburger in Hermitage will employ more than 175 Family Members, what the company calls its employees. The company is looking to more than 1,300 talented Family Members by the end of the year.

