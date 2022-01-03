Whataburger opening in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Whataburger will open its first of eight locations in Nashville on Wednesday.
The company said the Hermitage restaurant, located at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd., will open at 11 a.m. on January 5. In addition, there will be a celebration of events in the coming months.
"We're excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville," Whataburger Director of Operations Jon Barideaux said on the company website. "We're looking forward to growing here and being part of the community."
Whataburger officially announced on Wednesday that a restaurant is coming to Music City this fall.
A big turnout is expected for the Hermitage opening on Wednesday and Whataburger has coordinated with NDOT and Metro P.D. to properly facilitate the flow of cars into the parking lot and drive-thru.
Uniformed officers will be on location, directing traffic at Old Hickory Blvd. and Lebanon Pike to promote safe operations during the week.
Whataburger has announced sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds.
The Whataburger in Hermitage will employ more than 175 Family Members, what the company calls its employees. The company is looking to more than 1,300 talented Family Members by the end of the year.
Whataburger has targeted eight locations to open in the Nashville area this year.
