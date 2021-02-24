Whataburger officially coming to Music City

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whataburger officially announced on Wednesday that a restaurant is coming to Music City this fall.

The first Nashville-area restaurant will be located at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Whataburger officials said more Middle Tennessee restaurants are planned in 2022.

“At Whataburger, we believe a great customer experience starts with an exceptional employee experience, which is why we’re looking for caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” Pam Nemec, Senior Vice President Human Resources and Brand Culture said on the company's website.

In November, the company told News4 they are looking at a number of locations in the Nashville area.

The Nashville Whataburger location is currently hiring for positions including Restaurant Manager, General Manager and Area Manager. However, hiring for team leaders and team members is expected to start this summer.

Company officials said they plan to hire more than 200 local employees this year, and a total of more than 1,300 by year-end 2022.

“Our employees, who we call Family Members, are the heart and soul of our brand. Based on the friendly neighbors I’ve met in the Nashville area, I know there are a lot of wonderful people who we’d love to have join the Whataburger Family, and I encourage them to apply," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez said on the company's website.

Whataburger was founded more than 70 years ago and has more than 840 locations across 10 states.

To apply for a job at the Whataburger in the Nashville area, click here.