Whataburger is officially coming to Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Whataburger corporate management team to hear their ideas expand further into the Midstate and establish a new location within the county. The location of the new restaurant has not yet been determined at this time.

The popular Texas burger chain has been on the move in Tennessee, most recently submitting development plans to build a new restaurant in Lebanon.

Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant in Lebanon LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon has announced that Whataburger has submitted site plans to bring a restaurant to the area.

Whataburger also announced only a few months ago that it would be bringing a location to Nashville. The location in Hermitage along Old Hickory Boulevard is expected to open and serve customers by the fall of 2021.

Whataburger has said that it has multiple plans for new restaurants across Middle Tennessee by 2022.