NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Texas fast-food chain Whataburger has its eyes set on the midstate as they consider expanding across the country.
The company tells News4 they are looking at a number of locations in the Nashville area.
The chain is already posting general manager jobs for new locations and says they've heard from many fans here in Middle Tennessee.
They say they are looking forward to expanding into Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.