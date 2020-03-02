NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- If you're traveling, triple-A, or the American Auto Association, said with fluid situations like coronavirus it’s best to check out state and government websites with the latest information often.
Officials with AAA said if you purchased travel insurance exclusions may apply when it comes to coronavirus. They advise travelers to stay in contact with a travel consultant.
“Hopefully they’ve got a travel consultant and they will work on their behalf to make sure that they stay up-to -date on any changes," said Alice Hepler, travel sales development specialist for AAA.
If you booked an excursion within your trip with travel insurance you should be covered.
“It encompasses every single piece of their trip. So whether it’s a fully guided vacation or a cruise and they’ve booked additional excursions as long as that monetary value has been listed within that insurance policy then they would be insured on that specific trip," said Hepler.
Several airline carriers have suspended flights. AAA officials said if your flight is cancelled you will most likely be compensated in some way.
“They’re going to work directly with those passengers to make sure that either any fees are waived for any future travel that they do or they get a full refund,"said Hepler.
Airbnb has suspended all bookings in Beijing until May.
Their cancellation polices differ from each property host. Coronavirus falls under Airbnb's "extenuating circumstances policy. "
If your travel destination has a World Health Organization or local authority warning you may get a full refund.
Most hotel chains will refund you as long as you cancel the reservation is 24 or 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.