Have you ever paid attention to what cards and information you keep in your wallet?
If not, you may want to start.
You might not even know it, but what you have in there right now could make you a victim of identity theft.
“You got your driver’s license, your bank cards, insurance cards, business cards. So, there’s a lot of cards in there, asked Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson. I have a lot of business, said
Your driver’s license, bank cards and insurance cards are common cards to have in your wallet.
But according to security experts, they also make you a prime target.
“What I recommend is that people skinny up their wallet and get rid of a lot of this stuff,” said security specialist Bruce McCully with Dynamic Edge.
McCully says anything that's convenient for you, is also convenient for a thief.
He recommends not even keeping your insurance card in your wallet and only take it with you when you need it.
“It has everything that they would need to socially engineer you or your husband,” said MCcully.
Somebody could pretend they are you, get medical services done and you wouldn't even know about it for 30 or 60 days when you get the bill.
“Have you ever thought about just putting your insurance cards in your wallet when you have a doctor’s appointment, asked Bramson. No, because I would more than likely forget them,” one Nashville shopper said.
Police say the number one place thieves are finding these wallets are in vehicles.
News4 checked with police departments all over middle Tennessee and according to the Murfreesboro Police Department, 980 wallets or purses were reported stolen in 2019.
In Franklin, 260 wallets or purses were reported stolen last year.
In Brentwood, 76 and Nolensville Police say 33 wallets or purses were reported stolen.
Security experts say additional things you shouldn’t keep in your wallet are multiple gift cards, password cheat sheets and excess cash.
