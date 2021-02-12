NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With all that went on last year, it’s easy to forget that tax time is here.
“It’s hitting me all at once so I’m trying to figure it out,” said Cal Stewart who has been unemployed since last summer.
Accountant Patrick Min says start planning now…especially for those laid off or who earned less in 2020.
“You don’t want to come up to April 15th and have a big surprise in terms of what you’re going to owe,” said Patrick Min with Beacon Accounting and Tax Services.
Remember, if you’ve been out of a job and receiving unemployment benefits, those benefits are taxable.
But you may also benefit from a tax credit you may not even realize you have coming.
“If they didn’t get the stimulus because in 2018 it was too high, but they should have because in 2019 it went down they’ll still have a shot at that,” said Min.
Something else you may not know if you find yourself owing taxes is many people are able to take money out of their 401k without a penalty right now.
“We’re seeing more people having to use retirement assets now to help stay in their basic standard of living,” said Min.
People we talked with still without a job are staying hopeful but are happy to hear they have options if they need it.
“I’m hoping to find employment before tax time and I wouldn’t have to worry about that,” said Stewart.
And many Americans will be eligible to get their taxes done for free this year.
Click here to find out if you qualify to help get your taxes done for free this year.
