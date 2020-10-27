NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – All requests for an absentee ballot in the upcoming presidential election needed to be made by midnight, Tuesday October 27th.
That’s the last time the Davidson County Election Commission would fill the request for an absentee ballot. If you did get in touch with them Tuesday, they plan to send your ballot in the mail Wednesday.
However, they’re encouraging voters not to drop it back in their own mailbox and instead bringing the stamped envelope to the 901 Broadway Street Post Office where they have a PO Box set it.
Election Administrator Jeff Roberts says to give your envelope to the clerk inside, it will go to the right place.
“If you take it to your local post office in Madison or Bellevue or whatever, it’s still going to have to go that transportation route. By taking yourself to the Broadway postal office, you’re cutting out the middleman,” Roberts says.
Roberts described how election day will go inside the Election Commission office. Right now, all the ballots they’ve already received are in large, sealed recycling bins.
“We’ve had so many more people go the absentee route. In 2016, we had 7,000 people request an absentee ballot. We’re probably going to have 38-39-thousand this election,” said Roberts.
All eight bins have two cable locks and two different numbered seals for each part on them. The Democratic Commissioner and Republican Commissioner have the keys for their respective locks. “The Commissioners will come in. Unlock these, break the seals, we’ll open them up and take the ballots out to start preparing for them to be counted,” explained Roberts.
He said that will happen at 7AM on election morning so they can start going through all 30,000+ ballots.
Until then, they’re sealed tight.
“You have to have a card key just to get into this room. To get into our office you have to have a card key. There’s a 24/7 security guard armed out front. So, they’re pretty well protected here,” said Roberts.
You can track your absentee ballot if you vote by mail. Otherwise early voting goes through Thursday in Davidson County and election day is November 3.
