With so much construction around town, it should come as no surprise that a nail flew through someone's house in East Nashville.
So what do you do if your house is damaged?
If you find a shattered window in your home, your knee-jerk reaction might be call your insurance company, but according to local insurance agent, that’s exactly what you shouldn’t do.
James Manning says you should call a contractor for an estimate or an agent first.
“Often times, if you just call the company direct, you have just filed the claim.”
Getting a second opinion first could save you big time.
"Six, seven months, a year later a serious claim they absolutely need to file [happens] and they wish they never filed their first claim.”
