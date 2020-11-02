What you need to know before heading to vote on Election Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before you head to the ballot box in Tennessee on Tuesday, News 4 has everything you need to know ahead of Election Day.
All polls in Tennessee will close at 7 p.m. central time. To view your sample ballot, click here.
To find your polling place in Davidson County, click here, Wilson County, Sumer County, Rutherford County, Williamson County, and Montgomery County.
The opening of the polling places is different for each county. The following are the opening times for polls in Middle Tennessee:
- Cannon 7 a.m.
- Davidson 7 a.m.
- Macon 9 a.m.
- Maury 7 a.m.
- Montgomery 7 a.m.
- Putnam 9 a.m.
- Robertson 7 a.m.
- Rutherford 7 a.m.
- Smith 7 a.m.
- Sumner 7 a.m.
- Trousdale 7 a.m.
- Williamson 7 a.m.
- Wilson 7 a.m.
For the full list of opening times for polling places in each county, click here.
Anyone, who is voting, is required to bring valid photo identification (current or expired) to the polls. Acceptable forms of ID are:
- Tennessee driver license
- photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired.
However, college student IDs and IDs issued by a local library are not considered valid photo identification for voting.
To learn more about the acceptable forms of ID, click here or call toll free 1-877-850-4959.
The by-mail ballot deadline has passed, but voters can still track those ballots. To track your ballot, click here.
Absentee by-mail voters are requested to mail their ballot by 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the post office designated for the county. For a list of designated post offices, click here.
News 4 will have comprehensive coverage of Election Day in Middle Tennessee and the country. For latest updates on local and national races, click here.
