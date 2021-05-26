NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Broadway, many choose to hop into an Uber, Lyft, or another ride share, but who is driving these cars is important for customer Callie O’Connell.
“I have changed an Uber three times once because I just did not feel comfortable with that person coming,” O’Connell said. For her, she checks all the information the apps provide.
“I always made sure the rating was good, so like 4.8 and up, I was super picky about that, especially when I did UberX when I was by myself,” O’Connell said.
And that is exactly what Uber recommends. You should know the make, model, and license plate of the vehicle as well as checking the photo of your driver before you ride. Uber also offers the option for riders to receive a four digit pin the driver must type in before you get in.
And while some like Lisa McQueen say her family avoids rideshares when they travel, she says staying safe is ideal. “I would take a picture of the driver and a picture of his car before I would get in,” McQueen said.
