Here’s a list of items fans can bring and shouldn’t bring to the NFL Draft grounds.
PERMITTED ITEMS
- Small bags (Maximum Measurements 16" x 16" x 6")
- Handheld, Personal-sized Umbrellas (Up to 36")
- Personal Cameras
- Signs without Poles or Sticks
Not permitted
- No Guns, Knives, Other Weapons, or Dangerous Devices Of Any Kind
- No Backpacks or Luggage
- No coolers
- No Outside Alcoholic Beverages. Only Alcoholic Beverages Purchased From a Designated Official Event Vendor Are Allowed On Site.
- No Illegal Substances, Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia
- No Fireworks
- No Laser Pointers
- No Pets (Except for Service Animals)
- No Drones or Other Remote-controlled Aerial or Ground-based Devices
- No Unauthorized Vending, Sales, Sampling, Solicitation, or Distribution of Materials Including Handbills, Flyers, Stickers, Beach Balls, Giveaways, etc. (Event Credentials Required)
- No Wagons or Pull-carts
- No Unauthorized Personal Transport Devices. Including: Bicycles, Roller Blades, Skateboards, Segways, Golf Carts, Mopeds, Scooters, Electric Scooters (Bird, Lime, Uber, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha), or Any Personal Motorized Vehicles Other Than Wheelchairs or ADA Devices (Event Credentials Required)
- No Pedicabs or Pedal Taverns
- No Unauthorized Amplification Devices Permitted Which Disrupt Event Productions Including Handheld Megaphones
- No Noisemakers (Musical Instruments, Air Horns, Whistles, etc.)
- No Performances or Demonstrations of Any Type Outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone
- No Pop-up Tents
- No Beach or Pole-style Umbrellas
- No Inserting Stakes, Poles or Any Other Objects Into the Ground or Use of Ropes, Cords, Tape, etc. to Reserve Space
- No Hammocks or Attaching Anything to Any Park Structures or Trees
- No Audio Records or Video Cameras
- No Camera Stands, Monopods, Tripods, Attachment Sticks or Selfie Sticks
- No Aerosol Containers of Any Kind
- No Sealed Containers of Any Kind
- No Throwing Objects
- No Professional-grade Radios or Walkie-talkies
- No Large Chains or Spiked Jewelry
- No Blankets, Ground Tarps, or Chairs of Any Kind
- No Signs, Flags on Sticks, or Poles
